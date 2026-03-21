Pittsburgh Penguins sign goalie prospect Gabriel D'Aigle to entry-level contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed goalie prospect Gabriel D'Aigle to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Saturday.

The contract will begin in the 2026-27 season and run through the 2028-29 season. The 19-year-old was drafted by Pittsburgh in the third round (84th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

D'Aigle, listed at 6-foot-4 and 211 pounds, has appeared in 39 games for the Victoriaville Tigres of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League during the 2025-26 season, posting a 14-21-3 record and a .908 save percentage, facing a league-high 37.1 shots per game. His .908 save percentage is ninth in the league, according to a media release provided by the Penguins.

He was also named QMJHL Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 17 after going undefeated with a 1.50 GAA and .950 save percentage across two games. Since Nov. 1, D'Aigle has recorded a .920 save percentage, helping Victoriaville qualify for the 2025-26 QMJHL playoffs.

D'Aigle has played parts of four seasons for the Victoriaville Tigres from 2022-26, compiling a 56-66-7 total record with four shutouts in 140 career regular-season games.

The Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, native also has international experience, playing for Team Canada in the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and winning a gold medal. He also played for Team Canada in the 2023 World Under-18 Championship, winning the bronze medal.