Pittsburgh Penguins bring back outdoor big screen for home games against New York Rangers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are bringing back the big screen.
The team announced Tuesday that the outdoor F.N.B. Corporation Big Screen will be out for all home games during the opening round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
It will be set up on the corner of Centre Avenue and Logan Street directly across from PPG Paints Arena.
The team opens the playoffs Tuesday at the New York Rangers. The Penguins return home for Games 3 and 4 on May 7 and May 9. Fans can enter the arena beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 6 p.m. on Monday, the team announced.
