New pedestrian wayfinding system unveiled in Pittsburgh

A new system to make the city of Pittsburgh more navigable and connected for people walking and biking around popular neighborhoods is well on its way.

It was a turning point in the city of Pittsburgh, as a kiosk was unveiled Tuesday on Liberty Avenue. The kiosk highlights nearby attractions and walk times. It's just the beginning for the Pittsburgh Pedestrian Wayfinding System, which is designed to make the city more walker friendly.

"Wayfinding is more than just signage. It's a system that presents information in a unified and sequential manner for orientation, navigation and enjoyment," said Jeremy Waldrup, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

Around 34 street map kiosks and 98 directional signs will be installed in Downtown, Oakland, and the Northside.

"Whether you're a commuter, a student, someone who's visiting Pittsburgh for the first time, this is going to help you navigate the city and find what good things are happening here in Pittsburgh and in our neighborhoods," said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, which launched the initiative in 2014, celebrated the big step forward with project partners and elected leaders.

"For all those ppl who are getting around without that GPS that's on their dash, tools like this are going to give them confidence and the independence to be able to move around in our city," said Kim Lucas, Director of the city's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure.

The system will also help visitors find the best Steel City spots as hundreds of thousands of people come to Pittsburgh for the 2026 NFL Draft.

"As the nation turns its eyes on us, we will get to showcase who we are in many different ways. It'll be the first time that we will ever have this level of a global audience to showcase turning from a Steel City to a technology one," said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's goal is to have all the pedestrian wayfinding signage in place by early July, and they hope to eventually take things a step further and expand the system.

"To me, this is something that's going to bring our city up another notch. This is more than a sign, this just brings us into a world-class situation," said Jason Zang, PennDOT District Executive.