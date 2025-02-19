Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy prepares for Pittsburgh area summer camp programs

The frigid weather outside is making us crave the summer. It will be here before we know it and now's the time to research and register your kids for camp. With costs rising across the board, know that options are out there to find the right summer camp that fits your budget.

Frick Park is looking barren with snow right now, but soon enough it will be filled with kids at the environmental center's camp in Squirrel Hill.

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Director of Advancement Alana Wenk said parents should start booking as early as possible.

"We're excited to bring camp back for another year. It's one of our most beloved programs that we offer here," Wenk said. "It's really important to get kids in these programs, they can continue building connections with one another, having that sense of community whenever they're not in their typical school programs."

As registration opens Wednesday, spots will fill up fast, within a couple of weeks, for the sessions that start in June and run through August for kids ages four through eighth graders.

In 2024, they had 300 campers. Typically, they're able to offer 30 of them scholarships called camperships, for income eligible families. The regular cost of camp ranges from $140 to $340, depending on the camp and the number of days selected.

"We really try to keep our camp price accessible, but we also recognize that maybe those prices still aren't attainable for some families," Wenk said.

According to Sawyer, a camp registration and management software, in 2024 camp providers increased their prices by 23 percent from 2023. The company also found that sessions book up at many camps during the first few months of the year.

The American Camp Association said most camps offer some sort of financial support and recommends parents ask programs what scholarships and other special discounts they may offer. They'll want to book early for the best deals. Parents can also check to see if they're eligible for the child and dependent care tax credit and flexible spending accounts for dependent care.

For Frick Park, know that tuition is a donation to the conservancy, a nonprofit, which can provide an additional tax write off.

Registrations are also currently open for camps with the YMCA, Boys and Girls Club, and JCC.

You can find more details on finding the right camp for you here.