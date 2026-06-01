Pittsburgh Parking Authority rolling out new technology for self-removable boots

If you end up with a boot on your vehicle in the City of Pittsburgh, the process will be a bit different when it comes to the boot's removal.

The Pittsburgh Parking Authority is rolling out a new program that includes a self-removal smart boot.

"I'm not wild about boots anyway, but the taking off part on your own, would be handy," said Charles Drake.

With this new smart boot program, you'll have to scan a QR code to pay any outstanding fines and fees.

The typical boot removal fee will remain the same and cost the vehicle owner $300 to remove it.

Once you pay via the QR code, you'll receive a self-release code that will allow you to remove the smart boot from the vehicle.

With this program, it cuts out having to call for an enforcement officer.

"I think it's a good idea," said Anthony Giardino. "I think you shouldn't get enough tickets to get a boot, but that would be convenient for people who do."

Once you pay the fines and remove the boot, there will be three locations where the person will have to return it themselves. You have 24 hours to return it before late fees start occurring.

Those locations include:

Friendship Cedarville parking lot in Bloomfield

McGann and Chester towing outside of the Liberty Tunnels

Parking Authority office in Downtown Pittsburgh

If you do not return the boot after 24 hours, the late fee will be $50 a day for five days.

On the sixth day, you will be charged for the full boot not being returned with a total cost of $1,000.