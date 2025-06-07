Pitt QB Eli Holstein shaves his head in solidarity with multi-organ transplant patient

A star of Pittsburgh's other big football team made a special visit to a patient at UPMC Children's Hospital on Friday.

Pitt Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein took the time to visit Julia Espinosa, a multi-organ transplant patient. Because of her procedures, Julia has lost 95% of her hair and decided to shave her head.

So in solidarity, and to support the fight she's put up, Eli decided to shave his head along with hers.

He told KDKA-TV that it was the least he could do to show support.

"It's something that's, you know, a big stepping stone in her treatment and process getting better, and we just wanted to come out here and help her, and I wanted to show her that she's not alone," Holstein said. "Pitt football's behind her, the whole Pitt community is also behind her, so I know that put a smile on her face, and I was happy to do that."

Julia is originally from Seattle, but her family moved to the Pittsburgh area in 2022 because her doctors felt Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh was the best option in the country for her care.

She also served as an honorary captain at a Pitt home game last season.