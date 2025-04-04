Watch CBS News
Paisano's Restaurant & Pizzeria ordered closed by health department for numerous code violations

Paisano's Restaurant & Pizzeria in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood has been ordered closed by the Allegheny County Health Department for numerous health code violations.   

The Allegheny County Health Department says that the restaurant located along East Warrington Avenue was cited for more than a dozen different violations during a recent inspection.

A sign posted on the door, along with the health's department's 'Closed' placard stated the business was closed because of a plumbing issue. 

Paisano's Restaurant & Pizzeria in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood has been ordered closed by the Allegheny County Health Department for numerous health code violations.

The health department says the restaurant didn't have a valid health permit and that many of the violations from the inspection were of "high risk" nature for making people sick. 

The health department will update its website when the closure order is lifted. 

