Pittsburgh Opera hosts first-ever Family Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Opera held its first-ever Family Day today.

Four different activities were planned to educate all age groups on some of the many different components that make up opera. Such activities included voice lessons, a musical instrument "petting zoo," choreography lessons, and prop making.

"We are thrilled to have our inaugural Family Day," says Pittsburgh Opera's Director of Community Engagement and IDEA Initiatives Rebekah Diaz. "It's a great way to give access to the performing arts, in a safe environment to welcome new audiences to this great art form. We look forward to making this an annual tradition."

The event concluded with a free concert that featured performances by Pittsburgh Opera's Resident Artists.