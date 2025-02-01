Water main break causes road in Ohio Township to close

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A water main break occurred Saturday on Grandview Road, according to the Ohio Township Police Department.

West View Water Authority arrived on scene Saturday morning and repairs are still underway, according to the police department.

Ohio Township Police said there was widespread damage and sections of the road were removed earlier Saturday morning.

Police said locals should expect the road to be closed until Monday.

KDKA-TV will provide updates as the story progresses.