Pittsburgh nun chases down credit card thief

A crime-fighting Pittsburgh nun has made the news again. In the past, she's had a gun pointed at her face after she chased down a jewelry thief and has been face-to-face with a man demanding money from her religious store. Now, she's chased down a credit card thief.

When KDKA-TV's Barry Pintar called the Sacred Heart of Jesus store in Bloomfield and asked for Sister Mary Madalyn, he found out he was already talking to her. She told him to come on down because she wants everyone to be "zapped" by God.

Fearlessly praying, fearlessly unafraid, Sister Mary Madalyn Schleifer is a defender of her faith.

A few days ago, a shopper in the store set down her purse, then noticed someone had stolen her credit cards. Sister Mary Madalyn went into action and chased the thief. She got the credit cards back.

"What makes you go after these people who are trying to do these bad things?" Barry Pintar asked her.

"You don't think about that. There's no why, it just happens. It happens so fast," she replied.

The crimes happen fast, as does her instinct. As she says, these are children of God who can be changed.

"I just think she was misled," she said of the alleged thief.

Sister Mary Madalyn (Photo: KDKA)

There was also a time when someone stole an expensive necklace from the store.

"He was walking out the door, and I started following him, and he turned around and said, 'I don't want to have to shoot you.' And I said, 'Listen, all I want to tell you is Jesus loves you.' And then he went out, and I went out after him," she said.

There were several other times things like this have happened. So why does she do it?

"We're all His children, whether we know it or not, you know? Sometimes, there's a lot of crud on us and we have to get that cleaned off to be able to see," she said.

She's fearless, not in her own strength, she says, but in the strength of the one she represents.

"Obviously, there are people in the world going through hard times. You've come face-to-face with them. What do you want to say to those people?" Barry Pintar asked.

"Jesus loves you. God loves you," she replied.

And that, plain and simple, she says, is why she does all she does in whatever situation.