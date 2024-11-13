North Side 'Esplanade' master plan gets approval from City Planning Commission

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's City Planning Commission has approved the master plan for a massive entertainment, retail and housing 'Esplanade' on the city's North Side.

The $600 million project would redevelop fifteen acres of old industrial land along the Ohio River.

Piatt Companies is behind the idea, which is around seven years in the making.

Under the proposed plan, the first phase would include a permanent Ferris wheel, a marina, and improvements along the riverfront trail.

Piatt has released new renderings of the 'Esplanade' development that's in the works for Pittsburgh's North Shore. Piatt Companies

Future plans include around 300 apartments, restaurants and shopping.

The project is expected to support more than 9,000 jobs with operations itself bringing more than 4,000.

The next step is for the project to go to City Council for a vote with hopes of breaking ground in 2025.

Phase One could be completed between 2027 and 2028.