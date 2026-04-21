Man sentenced to prison for role in deadly North Side bus stop shooting

A Pittsburgh man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a deadly shooting at a bus stop on the city's North Side in 2022.

Jaylone Hines, 25, of Pittsburgh, was sentenced to as long as 25 years in prison Tuesday for his involvement in a shooting near a bus stop along Cedar Avenue on the city's North Side that resulted in the death of three individuals, including two people who were caught in crossfire.

John Hornezes, Jacquelyn Mehalic, and Betty Averytt all died after the gunfire rang out at the North Side bus stop over three years ago.

Three people were killed in October 2022 when gunfire rang out at a bus stop along Cedar Avenue on Pittsburgh's North Side. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

"It is a heartbreaking, devastating circumstance when anyone loses their life to acts of gun violence," said Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala. "Our deepest condolences go out to the families who have had to deal with the unexpected loss of their loved ones."

Hines was one of three individuals arrested in connection with the deadly shooting and was convicted earlier this year on guns charges while acquitted on homicide charges.

Hines received a sentence of 3 and 1/2 to 7 years for carrying a firearm without a license and 8 and 1/2 to 18 years for being a person not to possess a firearm.

Investigators at the time of the arrests said that the gunfire was part of a shootout between two rival groups.

During the funeral service for Hornezes, who was killed in the bus stop shooting, more gunfire erupted outside the Destiny of Faith Church in the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood.

Five people were wounded in the shooting outside of the church and police at the time said they believed they had a turf battle raging between rival groups.