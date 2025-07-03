As Pittsburgh's fireworks move to the North Shore, businesses prepared for a 4th of July rush

Businesses prepare for influx of traffic on 4th of July

We're less than a day away from the Fourth of July, and with the movement of Pittsburgh's fireworks show, it's really going to be busy over on the North Shore.

Different fireworks are taking over the North Shore this weekend than the home runs at PNC Park.

"It's great for what we do," Dan Conroy, prep and line cook at North Shore Tavern and Mike's Beer Bar, said.

"Great" -- because filled seats mean green for many of the bars and restaurants.

"We're expecting to see a few thousand of our closest friends coming in," Conroy said.

Mike's Beer Bar and North Shore Tavern aren't too far away from where the fireworks will be.

"I would guarantee that tomorrow night, our patio is probably gonna be full," Conroy said.

Over on the Great Lawn, there's a setup going on for tomorrow's music and food trucks.

"This is kind of our big moment," Anna Brailey, general manager of Southern Tier Pittsburgh.

Southern Tier is a short walk away from the Great Lawn.

"We know that with the point being closed, it's gonna be a lot of overflow that we typically don't have," Brailey said.

Everybody here is stocking up for that overflow.

"We'll have an outdoor grill ready to go – we also have retail beer for people to sell," Brailey said.

This won't be an Independence Day for the 4th of July either.

"It's kind of the curse of the North Shore, as I would call it sometimes," Conroy said. "We tend to have many events happening at once."

That includes Anthrocon, which runs through this weekend.

"It's great to see all these people coming down towards the North Shore that might not be here on a weekly basis necessarily," Conroy said.

Friday's celebration kicks off around 4 p.m.

The fireworks are scheduled to start going off around 9:35 Friday night.