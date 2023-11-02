Pittsburgh native Logan Cooley scores first NHL goal with Arizona Coyotes

ANAHEIM (KDKA) - National Hockey League: Logan Cooley has arrived.

On Wednesday night, the Pittsburgh native and third-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, scored his first goal and it was a big one.

With the Arizona Coyotes trailing 2-1 with about five minutes remaining in the first period against the Anaheim Ducks, JJ Moser spotted a streaking Cooley who found a seam between the Ducks' defense and charged in on goaltender Lukas Dostal.

From there, he made no mistake.

Cooley went upstairs on Dostal to knot the game at one apiece.

While the Coyotes would go on to lose 4-3 in overtime, the goal made Cooley the youngest player to score his first NHL goal with the Coyotes since Barrett Hayton in 2019. Cooley is 19 years and 181 days while Hayton was 19 years and 138 days.

It's been a strong start to the season for the West Mifflin native. Through nine games, Cooley now has one goal and six assists for seven points and Arizona finds themselves battling for an early wild card position with a 4-4-1 record.

Cooley returns home to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, December 12 at 7 p.m.