Pittsburgh native and third overall pick Logan Cooley to again represent U.S. at World Juniors

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh is once again going to be well-represented on the world's stage later this month at the International Ice Hockey Federation's Under 20 World Junior Championships.

West Mifflin native Logan Cooley has once again been picked to play for the United States.

This will be his second appearance in the tournament, as he played for the U.S. this past August.

The tournament was held in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Cooley recorded six points, two goals, and four assists in five games.

Later this month, they are hoping for a better result as they were only able to finish fifth in the tournament back in August.

Cooley joins two other Pennsylvania natives this time around, Kenny Connors of Glen Mills and Sam Lipkin of Philadelphia.

In the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Cooley made Pittsburgh history when he was drafted third overall by the Arizona Coyotes, making him the highest draft pick ever from Western Pennsylvania.

This season, Cooley has begun his NCAA Hockey career with the University of Minnesota, and so far through 19 games, he has scored 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points.

Cooley is an alumnus of the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite youth hockey program where he played for their 14 & under, 15 & under, and 16 & under squads before he entered the United States National Development Program in 2020-21.

This will be his fourth time representing the United States overall, having played in the IIHF Under 18 World Junior Championship twice, scoring three goals and nine assists for 12 points over 11 games.