Pittsburgh's Logan Cooley selected No. 3 overall by Arizona Coyotes in 2022 NHL draft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of Pittsburgh's own had his name called quick on draft day.

Found our guy. 👏



With the third overall pick in the 2022 #NHLDraft, we’ve selected Logan Cooley. Welcome to Arizona, Logan! pic.twitter.com/rz3UdYmAcz — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 7, 2022

Logan Cooley was selected No. 3 overall by the Arizona Coyotes in Thursday's NHL draft. The center is a West Mifflin native and was in the running for the top pick in this year's draft.

Cooley, 18, is now the highest-drafted player from Pennsylvania.