Watch CBS News
Sports

Pittsburgh's Logan Cooley selected No. 3 overall by Arizona Coyotes in 2022 NHL draft

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (7/7)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (7/7) 03:01

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of Pittsburgh's own had his name called quick on draft day. 

Logan Cooley was selected No. 3 overall by the Arizona Coyotes in Thursday's NHL draft. The center is a West Mifflin native and was in the running for the top pick in this year's draft. 

Cooley, 18, is now the highest-drafted player from Pennsylvania. 

First published on July 7, 2022 / 7:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.