Pittsburgh's Logan Cooley selected No. 3 overall by Arizona Coyotes in 2022 NHL draft
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of Pittsburgh's own had his name called quick on draft day.
Logan Cooley was selected No. 3 overall by the Arizona Coyotes in Thursday's NHL draft. The center is a West Mifflin native and was in the running for the top pick in this year's draft.
Cooley, 18, is now the highest-drafted player from Pennsylvania.
