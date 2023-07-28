Pittsburgh native Logan Cooley signs entry-level contract with Arizona Coyotes

TEMPE (KDKA) - Another local product is headed to the big show.

Logan Cooley of West Mifflin, who was drafted third overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft signed a three-year, $950,000 entry-level contract with the club.

RELATED STORIES:

In his freshman year this past season at the University of Minnesota, Cooley was the team's leading score with 22 goals, 38 assists, and 60 points in 39 games. Those 60 points put him second in overall scoring in the entire NCAA, and he tied for first in assists across the NCAA.

He was a Hobey Baker Finalist thanks to those numbers and helped lead the Golden Gophers to the NCAA Championship where they ultimately lost 3-2 in overtime to Quinnipiac.

During his time on the U.S. National Team, Cooley recorded seven goals and seven assists for 14 points in seven games, winning a bronze medal at the 2023 World Junior Championships.

In a post to his Instagram story, Cooley explained his decision to sign with Arizona and leave the University of Minnesota.

"When I posted about coming back to school a few months ago, I was fully planning to return for my sophomore season. Over the past months, I have realized that deep down, I feel ready for the challenge of playing at the highest level in the world and I want to fulfill my lifelong dream of being an NHL player."

While Cooley signed with the Coyotes, the team's future remains in flux.

A ballot referendum that would've approved a new arena in Tempe failed earlier this year and the team currently plays in the same arena as the Arizona State Sun Devils, Mullett Arena which only seats just over 5,000 fans.

It's an open question where the team will be housed in two years.

For now, one of the franchise's top prospects has joined the team.