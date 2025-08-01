Watch CBS News
Pond Lehocky advertisement removed from iconic Mt. Washington billboard

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
It's the end of an era for another billboard atop Pittsburgh's Mt. Washington.

The Pond Lehocky advertisement has been removed from the iconic billboard that sits high above the city's confluence of the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio rivers.

Earlier this year, an advertisement for Pond Lehocky, a Pennsylvania-based law firm, replaced an advertisement for Iron City beer. 

kdka-pond-lehocky-sign-pittsburgh-mt-washington.png
The iconic billboard sitting atop Mt. Washington has had its Pond Lehocky advertisement removed from it.  KDKA

Pittsburgh Brewing Company took over the sign in 2020 and for several years, the sign overlooking the city advertised Iron City and I.C. Light in multiple styles and designs. 

Many in Pittsburgh know the sign as the "Bayer sign" and KDKA has reached out to Lamar Advertising to try and learn what's coming next for the iconic sign.  

