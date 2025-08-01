Pond Lehocky advertisement removed from iconic Mt. Washington billboard

It's the end of an era for another billboard atop Pittsburgh's Mt. Washington.

The Pond Lehocky advertisement has been removed from the iconic billboard that sits high above the city's confluence of the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio rivers.

Earlier this year, an advertisement for Pond Lehocky, a Pennsylvania-based law firm, replaced an advertisement for Iron City beer.

Pittsburgh Brewing Company took over the sign in 2020 and for several years, the sign overlooking the city advertised Iron City and I.C. Light in multiple styles and designs.

Many in Pittsburgh know the sign as the "Bayer sign" and KDKA has reached out to Lamar Advertising to try and learn what's coming next for the iconic sign.