A 'Light' refresh: Pittsburgh Brewing Co. updates Mt. Washington sign, IC Light takes over

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Cheer Pittsburgh, Drink Pittsburgh.

That's what Mt. Washington says now that Pittsburgh Brewing Company has replaced the Iron City Beer sign.

RELATED: Iron City Beer sign comes down, will be replaced with new design

What was once the full beer has now been swapped out for the light beer with IC Light now on full display.

IC Light now overlooks the Pittsburgh skyline. KDKA Photojournalist Bryan Smithmyer

Pittsburgh Brewing Company took over the sign in 2020 and since then, the beer company's signature brew has overlooked the city of Pittsburgh.

While a new design was expected to go up Friday, it appears the redesign finished ahead of schedule.