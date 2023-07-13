Watch CBS News
A 'Light' refresh: Pittsburgh Brewing Co. updates Mt. Washington sign, IC Light takes over

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Cheer Pittsburgh, Drink Pittsburgh. 

That's what Mt. Washington says now that Pittsburgh Brewing Company has replaced the Iron City Beer sign. 

What was once the full beer has now been swapped out for the light beer with IC Light now on full display. 

img-4923.jpg
IC Light now overlooks the Pittsburgh skyline.  KDKA Photojournalist Bryan Smithmyer

Pittsburgh Brewing Company took over the sign in 2020 and since then, the beer company's signature brew has overlooked the city of Pittsburgh. 

While a new design was expected to go up Friday, it appears the redesign finished ahead of schedule.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 8:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

