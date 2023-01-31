Pittsburgh-resident Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt a part of Survivor 44 cast
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The newest season of Survivor is almost here, and 18 castaways were announced on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh is once again represented on the Emmy Award-winning series.
Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, who grew up in Puerto Rico, is a resident of Pittsburgh in the engineering field.
Lagares-Greenblatt is the first of her family to move to the United States and along with being an engineering manager, she's a mother of two and believes her skills will benefit her greatly on Survivor.
Prior to her appearance, Jenna Morasca, a Pittsburgh-native, won the show in 2003, and was invited back for Survivor: All-Stars, where Morasca placed 16th.
Survivor 44 is set to debut on March 1.
