Pittsburgh-resident Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt a part of Survivor 44 cast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The newest season of Survivor is almost here, and 18 castaways were announced on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh is once again represented on the Emmy Award-winning series. 

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, who grew up in Puerto Rico, is a resident of Pittsburgh in the engineering field. 

Lagares-Greenblatt is the first of her family to move to the United States and along with being an engineering manager, she's a mother of two and believes her skills will benefit her greatly on Survivor. 

Prior to her appearance, Jenna Morasca, a Pittsburgh-native, won the show in 2003, and was invited back for Survivor: All-Stars, where Morasca placed 16th. 

Survivor 44 is set to debut on March 1. 

First published on January 31, 2023 / 2:09 PM

