Pittsburgh police searching for missing 12-year-old girl considered in danger

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl believed to be in danger.

Police said Tyshaya Somerville was last seen on Sunday around 2 p.m. at her cousin's house on Mathews Avenue in Knoxville.

ALERT: SVU detectives seek any information to help locate 12-year-old Tyshaya Somerville. Tyshaya is described as 5'4",... Posted by Pittsburgh Bureau of Police on Monday, June 19, 2023

Because of her age and the fact that she doesn't have her phone with her, police said she's considered in danger.

She's described as 5-foot-4, weighing 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 412-323-7141.