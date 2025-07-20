Two men from Pittsburgh dead after drowning in Lake Erie

Two men from Pittsburgh were found dead in Lake Erie on Saturday after they were reported missing, according to the coroner.

The Erie County Coroner confirmed that the body of 51-year-old Ronald Young Jr. was recovered by emergency crews near the Walnut Creek Access Area in Fairview.

Along with Young, 49-year-old Richard Bofo was found near Avonia Beach.

The two men were out boating before they died.

Both of their deaths were ruled to be asphyxiation and accidental drownings.