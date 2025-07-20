Watch CBS News
Local News

Two men from Pittsburgh dead after drowning in Lake Erie

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Two Pittsburgh men found drowned in Lake Erie
Two Pittsburgh men found drowned in Lake Erie 00:21

Two men from Pittsburgh were found dead in Lake Erie on Saturday after they were reported missing, according to the coroner. 

The Erie County Coroner confirmed that the body of 51-year-old Ronald Young Jr. was recovered by emergency crews near the Walnut Creek Access Area in Fairview. 

Along with Young, 49-year-old Richard Bofo was found near Avonia Beach. 

The two men were out boating before they died. 

Both of their deaths were ruled to be asphyxiation and accidental drownings. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.