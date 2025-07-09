Pittsburgh to hold meeting on ways to make city cleaner

Pittsburgh to hold public meeting on state of trash in city

There will be a public hearing on the state of trash in Pittsburgh at the City-County Building on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh City Councilperson Bob Charland said the goal is to find ways to make the city cleaner.

"I hope tonight we hear some solutions from residents on what we can do to work better here as a city," Charland said.

In certain parts of the Knoxville neighborhood, you see bags of trash.

"I don't think the city thinks about coming up here," resident Carolyn Holmes said. "We just really have been the forgotten communities."

For nearly 60 years, Holmes has called this community home. She sees the beauty in it, but it's buried beneath bags of garbage.

"They don't clean our streets over here like they do in some areas," said Holmes.

KDKA's Mamie Bah asked, "Do you feel like this community has been neglected compared to others that are more affluent?"

"Yes, I do. I think they probably think of us as a poor neighborhood, but I think we're rich." Holmes continued, "We need help, and we need more help than them."

Knoxville residents hope to express that at a public hearing on Wednesday night. Councilman Charland will gather information on the city's capacity to clean up the filth that continues to accumulate.

"Right now, how [Pittsburgh] Public Works works, they fill potholes, they clean the roadways ,the last thing on the list is trash," Charland said. "We want to have a dedicated team that the first thing is trash."

His constituents say everyone deserves to live in a clean community.

"I hope they pay attention to different areas other than the ones everybody pays attention to," Holmes said.