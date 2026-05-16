City of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy break ground on McKinley Park Community Grove

In an effort to provide a vibrant community space, the city of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy broke ground at McKinley Park, marking a major milestone in the park's revitalization.

Nestled between Beltzhoover, Bon Air, and Knoxville, McKinley Park is one of the oldest and largest parks in the city, and this space will be transformed into the community's newest hub.

"What we hope with this community Grove [is that it] ties that together," said Catherine Qureshi, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy.

Tying the community and generations of people to gather in an all-encompassing natural space.

"Seeing this come to life, it's just wonderful, and we are very, very proud and excited," said Jennifer Cash Wade, a community member in Beltzhoover.

The Community Grove has been in the works for over a decade, and the park itself is over a century old. It'll offer a place to play, sit, and relax for the surrounding communities and beyond.

"When people are coming down from Bausman or from Michigan, this is where you can meet, and then you can go to other parts of the park. It really actually opens up the park," Qureshi said.

Within McKinley Park, there are trails, playgrounds, tennis courts, and more. The hope is that the Grove complements the existing amenities.

"When we can open up our park space, we can have more access for kids and families to come together. This is how you build a community and city. Parks and recreation are at the heart of each and every neighborhood," Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor said.

"This was where we spent a vast amount of our childhood. I was in Brownies and Girl Scouts. We had cookouts, campfires," Wade added. "The park gave us everything we needed. We went through the trails and nature hikes. I mean, it was just an asset, and it is one of the jewels of Beltzhoover."

The Community Grove project is set to be completed by the fall of 2026.