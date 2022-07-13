Gainey severs ties with Peduto's OnePGH nonprofit partnership

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey's administration is severing ties with OnePGH, a partnership with tax-exempt nonprofits created under former Mayor Bill Peduto.

Calling the fund a "bold commitment to address some of our city's most complex challenges," the mayor's office announced Wednesday that it'll no longer serve as the organization's fiscal agent.

"It has become clear that our priorities were headed in a different direction," said Deputy Chief of Staff Felicity Williams in a news release as she and Senior Grants Officer Melanie Ondec announced their resignations from the OnePGH board.

Through the OnePGH partnership, nonprofits exempt from taxes like UPMC, Highmark, Pitt and CMU would have invested $115 million into the city for affordable housing, green infrastructure, education and health disparities.

Peduto announced the funding in April but then lost the primary to Gainey in May. Gainey campaigned with the promise UPMC and other nonprofits would "pay their fair share" of taxes, even if it meant taking them to court.

The mayor's office said it will still ensure the completion of contracts and programs already approved, like $9,000 for Allegheny Goatscape and $60,000 for trail maintenance in the Hazelwood Greenway.