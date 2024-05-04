Pittsburgh Marathon gets underway this weekend | Here's the full list of events for the annual race

Here's what to expect for the 2024 Pittsburgh Marathon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The 2024 Pittsburgh Marathon gets underway this weekend when runners will start pounding the pavement throughout many of our city's neighborhoods.

The bibs have been picked up, the stretches are getting done, and the starting guns will not be far off.

So, let's give you all a look at what you can expect this weekend for the running of the 2024 Pittsburgh Marathon.

What roads will be closed this weekend?

It's the question everyone asks come marathon weekend and don't worry, we've got you covered.

There will be rolling road closures throughout the weekend and you can find those closures in this story.

On Saturday, road closures for the 5K, Champion Mile and Kids Marathon will begin at 6:45 a.m. and continue through noon on the North Side and Downtown.

For the marathon, half marathon, relay, and new 4-mile fitness challenge on Sunday, road closures will start at 1:30 a.m. and continue through 2:30 p.m. Several streets Downtown will be completely closed to traffic. People parked in these areas who may need to get out during the race are encouraged to park somewhere else.

Pittsburgh Public Safety is asking people to pay attention to no parking signs, which will be placed along the course route 48 hours before. Police said they'll make every effort to contact owners to avoid having to remove vehicles on the day of the race, but tagging and towing will begin at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

An easy way to get around: the marathon course creates a loop through Pittsburgh that limits how drivers can get in and out of the city. Race organizers shared a map with tips for getting around from several major highways like Route 28 and I-376 West.

Saturday's events - 5K, Toddler Trot, & Kids Marathon

More than 42,000 people are expected to descend upon Pittsburgh for the marathon this weekend and it begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday with the UPMC Sports Medicine Pittsburgh 5K Run that's expected to have 5,500 runners with the starting line by PNC Park and ending at the Boulevard of the Allies near Wood Street.

30 minutes later at Point State Park, the little ones will get their chance to partake in the Toddler Trot.

At 9 a.m., a new event "The Champions Mile" kicks off and that is an untimed, inclusive event that all can join to support families and friends living with disabilities. That happens on the North Shore in the same area as the 5K.

Then, at 9:30, 8,500 kids are expected to take part in the Kids Marathon - also on the North Shore.

Throughout the entire day, there will be the Pittsburgh Marathon Health and Fitness Expo inside of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Sunday is marathon day

Sunday is the big day for the 2024 Pittsburgh Marathon, that's when the full and half marathons get underway.

Start line corrals open at 5:30 a.m. for the Pittsburgh Marathon on May 5, the race's website says. The handcycle division begins at 6:50 a.m. At 7 a.m., elite athletes begin and corrals A-E start, continuing through 7:40 a.m.

