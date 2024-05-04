Pittsburgh Marathon proves to be a family affair with all-ages, inclusivity events

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Marathon weekend is officially here, and you could feel the excitement on the first day as people of all ages hit the streets on the North Shore.

For the first time, the event hosted the Champions Mile, a race for everyone of all abilities, including those with special needs.

Allison Park's Tracy Fisher and her family came out for 4-year-old Brie, her daughter, living with an extremely rare genetic brain disease.

"When we found out about this race, we thought this is the perfect thing for her to do," Fisher said. "This is a race for her that she won't stand out."

Just like those running in the 5K and the kids' race, they were able to take part in Saturday's marathon events near PNC Park.

P3R CEO Troy Schooley said they worked with the Special Olympics on the inaugural event.

"This event, this whole weekend, is about inclusivity, and how many people can get out and move with us, regardless of your age or ability," Schooley said.

About 8,500 kids from more than 250 schools across the Pittsburgh region took to the streets after the Champions Mile, getting them active at an early age.

Ten-year-old Maggie Batchelet, who goes to school in the North Allegheny School District, has been involved in the marathon events since she was two.

"I think it's really fun to run with my friends and just have, like, a fun experience," Maggie said.

While she ran in the kids' race, her brother and her cousin ran in the 5K. They'll all then cheer on their parents Sunday during the half marathon.

"It's neat to cheer each other on on the different days of the events," Lissa Batchelet said.

"They get to be out here and be active, enjoy the city, enjoy the scenes, and they get to see me and my sister do it. Hopefully, it's something they'll do in the future too," Brett Begley, Maggie's uncle, said.

It's a family affair for all.

"I hope this becomes an annual event, and we will be here every single year supporting this race," Fisher said.

The marathon and the half marathon start Sunday downtown at 7 a.m.