Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to stealing FBI vehicle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man accused of stealing an FBI vehicle has pleaded guilty.

Fifty-seven-year-old Lashawn Norwood of the Middle Hill pleaded guilty to theft of government property before a judge, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

An unmarked Ford Explorer owned by the FBI was parked near Schenley Park Oval when it was stolen on Sept. 28, 2021, prosecutors said. The vehicle was recovered in the Hill District, but officials said one of the agent's service weapons had been stolen.

DNA evidence led investigators to Norwood, though prosecutors said he denied stealing the vehicle or ever being inside it.

The stolen weapon was eventually recovered on Nov. 21 when a mail carrier found it in a post office box in the city's Allegheny West neighborhood, the Department of Justice said.

A sentencing date hasn't been set yet.