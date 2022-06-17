Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to trafficking cocaine, shooting ATF agent during raid

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man admitted to trafficking cocaine and shooting an ATF agent during a raid.

Forty-six-year-old Dion Williams pleaded guilty to violating federal narcotics and firearms laws and assaulting a federal agent with a dangerous weapon, prosecutors announced Friday.

Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Williams is accused of shooting an agent on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives special response team in the shoulder during a raid at a home on Marion Street in Uptown on June 18, 2020. The agent was taken to the hospital and was not permanently injured.

Prosecutors said an investigation into drug trafficking in the Hill District led investigators to Williams, who they said agents caught talking about buying and redistributing cocaine.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 27. Williams could face up to life in prison.