Pittsburgh man facing attempted homicide charge after allegedly beating 10-month-old boy

A man is accused of slamming a 10-month-old baby's head into a bedpost, injuring the child so badly that doctors had to remove part of his skull in an attempt to save his life.

Police say the suspect is the boyfriend of the baby's mother.

The man, Dominic Pinnick, is expected to be formally charged Sunday night, facing several charges, including criminal attempted homicide and three counts of aggravated assault.

At last check, the baby was in critical condition, but Pinnick is accused of beating his girlfriend's 10-month-old so badly that, according to court documents, the baby is not expected to survive.

A doctor told investigators that the baby's injuries were not consistent with a fall, but were consistent with abusive head trauma and violence.

The baby has one large skull fracture and numerous retinal hemorrhages, which are consistent with violent shaking. The baby also appears to have multiple impact strikes to his chest and a possible arm fracture.

On Friday, just after 4 p.m., Pittsburgh police responded to a house on Kedron Street in the city's Homewood neighborhood for a report of an "infant falling from a bed."

The baby was rushed to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh "unresponsive, not breathing on his own and experiencing multiple seizures," officials say.

A doctor also told investigators the baby had multiple knots and bruising.

His head injuries caused a brain bleed and swelling. The baby went into surgery to remove part of his skull because of brain swelling.

In a police interview, Pinnick told investigators he was asked by the baby's parent to watch the child.

Pinnick said he heard crying and went upstairs to console the child. He said when he went into the bedroom, the baby was on the floor on the side of the bed and wouldn't stop crying.

He got frustrated and walked around the bedroom, and hit the child's head approximately three or four times on the wooden canopy bed posts in the bedroom.

Pinnick said he "aggressively placed the child on the bed, aggressively rocked the baby, and that he grabbed the child and aggressively rubbed the back of the baby's head."

Pinnick said when he put the baby on the bed, he also "struck his head on the headboard."

When he saw the baby's limp body, he called 911 for help.

KDKA-TV reached out to Pittsburgh police for an update on the baby's condition, but has not heard back.