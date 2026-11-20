Pittsburgh police are beefing up their presence across Downtown ahead of Saturday's Light Up Night celebration.

Police want families to come Downtown and enjoy the festivities, but they're emphasizing that Light Up Night is not a drop-off event.

Thousands of people are expected to fill city streets Saturday night, and police will monitor crowds from the ground and the air. Officers will patrol on foot, on bicycles and on horseback, and the department's drone team will also be deployed.

City leaders say parents need to do their part by knowing where their children are and who they're with.

"We want everyone to come downtown and enjoy the festivities and have a great time. We will have zero tolerance for disruptive behavior, fighting, disorderly conduct. Violence of any sort or any behavior that puts other people at risk will not be tolerated," said Chief Jason Lando. "We will address those situations quickly, and we'll take the appropriate enforcement action when necessary."

Social media flyer promotes Light Up Night "takeover"

The security preparations come as a social media flyer promotes what's being called a Light Up Night "takeover."

While the post contains no explicit threat of violence, KDKA-TV asked officials whether it was on the department's radar.

"We absolutely saw the flyer. It raises some eyebrows initially," another public safety official said. "We're doing our due diligence, and we'll have close to 70 violence protection workers on the ground, roaming through the crowds and moving in unison from side to side, broken up into two units from the early shift and the night shift, so we're extremely diligent on that and watching everything."

With large crowds expected, police urge anyone who sees trouble to immediately alert an officer.

"If you see something concerning, please don't hesitate to say something. Notify a police officer nearby or call 911," Chief Lando said. "We want Light Up Night to be remembered for the beautiful lights, the entertainment, the family traditions and the excitement of kicking off the holiday season in Pittsburgh."

Festivities get underway at 4 p.m. Saturday, with the city's official Christmas tree lighting taking place at 5 p.m., and the night ends with a fireworks display at 9:30.