Pittsburgh will ring in the holiday season with its annual Light Up Night celebration on Saturday.

There will be live music, entertainment, multiple rounds of fireworks, and, of course, several tree lightings. Here's what to know if you're coming Downtown for the festivities.

Light Up Night traffic

If you plan on driving to Light Up Night, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership recommends using ParkPGH.org to check parking garage availability. Consider parking in the Third Avenue Garage, Etage Parking Garage, Sixth and Penn Garage or Fort Duquesne and Sixth Garage.

Getting to the event with public transit is also an option. Make sure you check Pittsburgh Regional Transit's website first, as dozens of routes will be detoured on Saturday.

Tree lighting and fireworks schedule

The night begins at 5 p.m. at the City-County Building, where the city will light its 38-foot-tall blue spruce from Brighton Heights, followed by fireworks.

Then at 6:30 p.m., the tree at the PPG Plaza ice skating rink will be lit. A special ceremony will pay tribute to people who have battled or are battling cancer.

Next up: the lighting of the Highmark Christmas Tree at 7 p.m., followed by more fireworks at Stanwix Street and Penn Avenue.

The Sister Bridges will light up at 8 p.m.

The night will culminate with a "supersized" Zambelli fireworks finale at 9:30 p.m. It's recommended people watch from the Rachel Carson Bridge, Arts Landing or the area overlooking the Allegheny River along Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

Entertainment schedule

This year's headliner is Daya, the Mt. Lebanon native and Grammy Award winner behind the hit "Hide Away." She'll perform at 8:30 at Arts Landing.

There are three stages: the Highmark Stage at Stanwix Street and Penn Avenue, the Xfinity Holiday Jam at Arts Landing and the stage at the City-County Building. A full schedule of performances can be found on the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's website.

The Pittsburgh Symphony will also offer free concerts at Heinz Hall at 6:30, 7:25 and 8 p.m.

Other activities

There are plenty of other activities to enjoy during Light Up Night. There will be ice carvings at Fifth Avenue Place and live ice carving at Arts Landing.

If you want to get started on your Christmas shopping, the Peoples Gas Holiday Market will be open at Market Square, with artisans from around the world selling their goods from festive chalets.

And, of course, Santa will be in town, residing in Heinz Hall Courtyard for those who wish to give him their Christmas lists.

For a full look at all there is to do, visit the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's website.