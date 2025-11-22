Pittsburgh looking cool and cloudy for Light Up Night

Enjoy the warmer weather while it's here because a cold snap is coming for Thanksgiving!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

This morning, we had light showers north of Pittsburgh with patchy fog. By the afternoon, we will have sunshine and seasonable temperatures with highs in the low 50s.

Hourly conditions through the evening - November 22, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Tonight our lows drop back near freezing, but it looks like a great Light Up Night with dry conditions and highs right around 40 degrees.

Conditions for Light Up Night in Pittsburgh KDKA Weather Center

On Sunday, the sunshine and above normal temperatures continue with highs in the low 50s. It does get breezy into the afternoon with gusts around 20mph and a bit higher in the Laurel Highlands. We copy and paste that weather over to Monday to kick start the holiday week.

Tuesday will be our next round of rain, and that will linger into early Wednesday. Wednesday will be our last day in the 50s, and then temperatures will fall through Wednesday night.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

We will wake up on Thanksgiving with temperatures near freezing, and we won't move much throughout the day, with highs struggling to make it to 40. It gets even colder for Black Friday, so bundle up big time if you're heading out to shop!

7-day forecast: November 22, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!