Plans revealed for Pittsburgh's 65th annual Light Up Night celebration

Light Up Night is returning to Downtown Pittsburgh this month, and there are plenty of festive activities you won't want to miss.

While you may still be sipping a pumpkin spice latte, it's almost time for hot chocolate and eggnog. And on Thursday, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership revealed the plans for Light Up Night.

Returning for its 65th year, Highmark Light Up Night is set for Saturday, Nov. 21, and the celebration begins at the City-County Building with the tree lighting and, of course, Zambelli fireworks.

Throughout the night, there will be no escaping holiday cheer, as there will be free concerts at Heinz Hall, holiday lights throughout, ice sculptures and much more.

The Highmark Christmas Tree at Stanwix and Penn Avenue will be lit at 7 p.m., the Sister Bridges will be lit at 8 p.m., and the night will culminate with a fireworks grand finale at 9:30 p.m. The night will be headlined by Mt. Lebanon's own Daya at Arts Landing at 8 p.m.

Another holiday favorite will be returning this year: the Peoples Gas Holiday Market will once again be inside Market Square.

"When you go to the market, shoppers will have an opportunity to walk around the new Market Square, find one-of-a-kind gifts from various vendors, local and out-of-town," said Ed Palombo, the vice president of reliability at Peoples Gas. "Families can take a break and skate at the PPG ice rink, or grab dinner and have a holiday celebration."

You can find more details about Light Up Night on Visit Pittsburgh's website.