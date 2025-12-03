Pittsburgh restaurant wants more visible police presence after multiple break-ins

After multiple break-ins over the past month, a Pittsburgh restaurant is questioning the police visibility in the neighborhood. They say people have hit their business and others, and not enough is being done.

The restaurant, Leon's Caribbean Restaurant, located along East Warrington Avenue in the city's Allentown neighborhood, was the target of this alleged break-in.

They posted on Facebook, saying that for the third time in a month, someone stole from them on Tuesday.

First, it was their food truck, then the store. This third time, someone allegedly busted through the front door and took a laptop, camera monitor, and food.

The owner did not want to go on camera, but says the whole situation is upsetting. He says the boards on the window of the next-door brewery are there because of a break-in as well.

The restaurant has been in this location for 11 years and never really had any problems until now. They've worked to support the neighborhood, feed families, and sponsor kids.

Their annoyance stems from a perceived lack of police visibility and break-ins happening in the shadow of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone Three headquarters.

In their post, Leon's says small businesses are fighting to survive, and they are tired.

The restaurant owner says police did get in touch with him, and a detective spoke with him. He feels more should be done to get whoever is doing this and prevent any further problems.

KDKA-TV has reached out to police about the restaurant's concerns.