Pittsburgh International named airport of the year by Air Transport World

Pittsburgh International Airport has been named 2027 Airport of the Year by Air Transport World, a global air transportation publication.

After previously winning the award in 2017, Pittsburgh International is the first U.S. airport to win it twice.

Pittsburgh International's new, $1.7 billion terminal that opened last year helped propel the airport to the top spot in this year's rankings.

"Pittsburgh's innovative and dynamic leadership team has transformed the airport so that it stands apart in so many ways – in customer experience, use of cutting-edge technology and sustainability," said Air Transport World editor in-chief Karen Walker. "My sincere congratulations on this very well-deserved recognition."

The publication's Airline Industry Achievement Awards recognize excellence throughout airport operations and are said to be considered the most desired awards in the air transportation industry.

"Being named ATW Airport of the Year for a second time is an extraordinary recognition of the work happening at PIT," said Christina Cassotis, CEO of Pittsburgh International Airport. "Our airline partners are at the center of everything we do. We are focused on creating the infrastructure, operating environment and passenger experience that allow airlines to grow their networks and connect Pittsburgh to more destinations around the world."

Earlier this year, Pittsburgh International was named one of the world's most beautiful airports by a prestigious architectural organization.