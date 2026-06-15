Pittsburgh International named among world's most beautiful airports by prestigious organization

Pittsburgh International Airport was named one of the world's most beautiful airports by a prestigious architectural organization.

French-based Prix Versailles says Pittsburgh and the six other locations on the 2026 list show how airports can "offer the world a richer, more harmonious point of view."

Pittsburgh's new $1.7 billion terminal, which opened last year, was designed to symbolize the region's natural landscape. The undulating roofline imitates the Allegheny Mountains, and 38 steel columns create a canopy reminiscent of the region's forests, Prix Versailles says.

Glass walls let in natural light, and there are four outdoor terraces where travelers can soon get some fresh air. There is also a tunnel designed to pay homage to the city's Fort Pitt Tunnel.

"Being named to the Prix Versailles World's Most Beautiful Airports List is an extraordinary honor and a testament to the vision, talent and determination of everyone who helped bring our new terminal to life," Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis said in a news release. "This terminal was built by Pittsburghers, for Pittsburgh. It showcases our region's innovation, craftsmanship and hospitality while creating an airport experience that reflects the character and pride of our community."

Guangzhou Baiyun International, Frankfurt, Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International, Navi Mumbai International, Techo International and San Diego International also made the list.

The Pittsburgh International Airport says the honor, which is presented in association with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO, is one of the world's most prestigious architecture and design recognitions.