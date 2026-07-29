Pittsburgh International Airport opens first outside terrace

Pittsburgh International Airport opened the first of four outside terraces on Wednesday, continuing its trendsetting reputation.

If you've traveled much, you know that once you're in an airport, you're stuck and separated from the outside. Pittsburgh is now one of just a few that has something like this.

The new 36,000-square-foot terrace lets people actually step outside of the airport while still on the property.

"This is going to be another reason for people to pay attention to us," said Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis. "We've seen airlines double and nonstop destinations continue to increase, including the new flight to Dublin on Aer Lingus."

And all of this is for everyone, not just first-class or business-class members.

"Passengers, visitors and our team members can come out here and enjoy the outside while they're visiting the airport or working at the airport," said Allegheny County Airport Authority Chief Operations Officer Travis McNichols.

One group voted Pittsburgh International as one of the seven most beautiful airports in the world. And airport officials think this outside terrace will continue to keep them on top.

"Thank you to the airport team," said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. "Keep innovating, keep winning us awards globally. We love that you are helping to put Allegheny County on the map. It's truly beautiful."

Another interesting thing about that view at the airport: you do not have to be an airline passenger or have a ticket to see it. It actually happens before you go through security, so if you want to see it yourself, you can check it out anytime.