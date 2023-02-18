Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh International Auto Show returns to David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Pittsburgh International Auto Show returns to David L. Lawrence Convention Center
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh International Auto Show is back.

The show has everything you need at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend. Car makers are showing off their newest vehicles and the safety features that come with them.

There are 26 different manufacturers at this year's event.

"People aren't waiting anymore," said Scott Brewer, president of the Greater Pittsburgh Automobile Dealers Association. "So I know that a lot of dealers have inventory on the lot where you can actually come here pick your car out and then go to the dealership and get it."

The show goes on all through the weekend and Monday. You can buy tickets online or at the door.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 8:05 PM

