Pittsburgh International Airport to receive $20 million in upgrade funding

PIT to get $20 million in federal funding

PIT to get $20 million in federal funding

PIT to get $20 million in federal funding

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Biden Administration has announced $1 billion in funding for 85 airports, including Pittsburgh International Airport.

The money will go toward expanding and upgrading things like terminals.

KDKA has confirmed that $20 million will go to Pittsburgh International Airport to build a new terminal next to the old one, a project that has been underway for months.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, 532 airports submitted applications for 658 projects, that if all had been approved, would've totaled more than $14 billion.