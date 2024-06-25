Pittsburgh International Airport's travel alert for long security lines will last until the new terminal opens

Pittsburgh International Airport hopes new terminal will cut down on lines

Pittsburgh International Airport hopes new terminal will cut down on lines

Pittsburgh International Airport hopes new terminal will cut down on lines

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Officials at the Pittsburgh International Airport are now suggesting people with early morning flights get there three hours ahead of time, which has many people asking when the new terminal is going to be open.

Work on the new terminal is wrapping up as Pittsburgh sets records for air travel, and it should make a difference.

In a travel alert posted to social media on Monday afternoon, the airport recommended passengers with flights between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. to arrive 2.5 to 3 hours early to get through security.

It doesn't sit well with Drew Stiling, who missed his flight Monday morning after the security line took more than 2 hours.

"I think its absurd," he said. "People have lives, we have work to do and if we're having to give up that much of our time just to stand in line. From my perspective, that is a failure on the airport."

The airport says that's exactly why Pittsburgh needs this new terminal. Airport spokesperson Bob Kerlik said the current setup is pre-9/11.



"When the new terminal opens next year in 2025, we're going to have an expanded security checkpoint that's going to have 11 lanes, much larger than what we have today, and it'll be one consolidated checkpoint," Kerlik said.

That means no more alternate check point and faster turn around on your bags.

"We're eliminating 8 miles of bag belt right now that's connecting the two terminals," Kerlik said. "Your curb to gate time is going to be cut in half from when you get to the terminal to when you get to the gate. The trains will go away of course so you won't have to worry about taking that, and we're going to see a lot of concessions coming online too."

So the airport says this warning will only apply until the new terminal's grand opening next year.