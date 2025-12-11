Pittsburgh International Airport getting nonstop flights to Dublin

The Pittsburgh International Airport is getting nonstop flights to Dublin next year.

From the Steelers' win in Dublin back in September to now securing nonstop flights, Pittsburgh is banking on the luck of the Irish and more displays of black and gold across the pond.

"We had no idea we'd be coming back for an early Christmas present in Pittsburgh to launch our direct services to Dublin, Ireland, today, it's absolutely amazing," said Lisa Melarkey, the director of marketing for Aer Lingus.

"As an official airline of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Aer Lingus is helping to accelerate our efforts to bring American football to Irish fans both for the Dublin game as well as into the future," said Dan Rooney, the Steelers' vice president of business development and strategy.

The announcement comes after the airport opened its new terminal to much fanfare last month. Aer Lingus will begin operating in May, with four flights every week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. From Dublin, there will be connections to major European cities.

"There are a lot of companies that are going to benefit from having nonstop access. There is also a really robust tech community over there, and of course, there's a lot of ancestral history here that wants to go back," said Christina Cassotis with the Allegheny County Airport Authority.

The city of bridges is building another that's reaching across the pond.

"It's the warmth and the hospitality, it's just, it's in our DNA and that's what we bring to every country that we extend and connect with," Melarkey said.