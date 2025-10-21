Pittsburgh International Airport is holding a lost and found auction. Here's what is up for bidding.

The annual auction for lost and found items at Pittsburgh International Airport has begun, and this year it is online.

Thousands of items are available for auction, including used airport maintenance equipment, decommissioned airport vehicles, jewelry and electronics. Bidding ends on Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.

How many items are up for auction?

The airport said over 1,000 items are up for auction, including a Cartier women's watch, a Louis Vuitton hat, iPads, iPhones, Apple Watches and a PlayStation 4 gaming system. The auction follows a "soft close" format, which means that bidding will continue as long as bids are being placed

Anyone interested in viewing any of these items in person can head over to the Joe R. Pyle warehouse on West Chestnut Street in Washington on Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. But all bidding will be online only.

The airport said abandoned vehicles are not part of this year's auction. However, used airport equipment like snowplows, pickup trucks and other vehicles are up for bidding. Anyone interested in viewing these items in person at the Pittsburgh International Airport's Heavy Equipment Building on Cargo Road on Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Items can be purchased with cash, check, or credit card at the auction. All sales are final, the airport says.

As the auction heats up, the airport is getting ready for the opening of its new terminal this fall. Construction on the $1.5 billion project began in July 2021 and includes a new landslide terminal, updated roadways, expanded parking garages, and a new baggage system.