Pittsburgh indoor BMX park, The Wheel Mill, announces closure after more than 10 years in business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After nearly 11 years of serving enthusiasts of extreme sports, the Wheel Mill in Pittsburgh will be closing its doors.

For more than a decade, it was Pittsburgh's only indoor bike park but that will come to an end in March.

The owner of the park made the announcement on social media on Saturday, citing financial hardships from the pandemic coupled with the past few warm winters in the area, led to the decision to shut down the park.

"We made it work through 2019, and then after COVID hit, that was a big ding, and then the last few years, there hasn't been much of a winter and we're a winter-based business," said Harry Geyer, owner of the Wheel Mill.

The Wheel Mill will be offering different discounts on bike equipment in the lead-up to its closing, which is set for March 18.

More information can be found on their social media pages as well as their website.