City looks to fill job aimed at making Pittsburgh a place 'where everybody is welcome'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city of Pittsburgh is looking to fill a job opening.

Leaders hope to hire a new IDEA manager, but there is more to the role than the title suggests. IDEA stands for inclusion, diversity equity and access, and the role was introduced earlier this year.

According to Maria Montano, press secretary for Mayor Ed Gainey, an internal candidate previously held the position. But they are now leaving the role, leading the city to post the position online for the first time.

"It is on us as the city, and as a broader community, to work together, to figure out," Montano said. "What do we need to do? What are the policies that we need to change to help improve the quality of life for Black women, for LGBTQIA+ individuals in the city of Pittsburgh."

The IDEA manager will work with volunteers from the city's Gender Equity Commission and LGBTQIA+ Commission as well as other city departments to help implement ideas and initiatives focused on diversity, equity and access.

Montano said this is part of the effort to make Pittsburgh a place "where everybody feels safe, where everybody is welcome, where everyone has an opportunity to thrive, and the IDEA manager really helps us drive that vision through different policies."

Who would make a good idea manager? Montano said officials are looking for somebody with expertise and interest in equity and inclusion, social work and public policy.

The job pays about $66,000 a year, a salary that was approved in the mayor's 2023 budget.