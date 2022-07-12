Watch CBS News
Health department shuts down Homewood North business

By Madeline Bartos

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department ordered a business in Homewood North to close for multiple violations. 

The health department said Sam's Market/Chadwick Market on Stranahan Street was operating without a permit when it was shut down on Monday. 

There was evidence of recent sewage backups and "general unsanitary conditions throughout the facility," the health department wrote on its website.  

The business also had a fly infestation, unsafe temperatures for cold food and inadequate facilities to maintain food temperatures, the health department said. 

An update will be posted when the closure order is removed. 

