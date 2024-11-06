Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh man convicted of murdering 3 people in 2021 Homewood shooting

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh man has been convicted of shooting and killing three people in the city's Homewood neighborhood in 2021. 

32-year-old Ronald Steave was charged with three counts of criminal homicide after three people, including a 12-year-old girl were all shot and killed inside a home along Hamilton Avenue in Homewood. 

Police were able to connect Steave to the crime scene by using surveillance video from the area and found gunshot residue and blood on the front of his car. 

"It's a tragic circumstance when one person loses their life let alone three," said Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala in a release. "We hope that the victims' families can use this verdict as a start to healing."  

Prosecutors previously announced they were seeking the death penalty in the case.

Steave will be sentenced early next year. 

