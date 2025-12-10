Pittsburgh man charged in home invasion linked to other crimes

A man charged in connection with a home invasion in Pittsburgh is linked to other crimes across Allegheny County, police say.

Jerry Chambers, of Pittsburgh, was arrested last week in a theft in Verona and was charged on Wednesday in connection with the home invasion in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Chambers is accused of robbing a home on Beechwood Boulevard and threatening teenagers inside on Nov. 29. He is facing multiple charges, including burglary, robbery, theft by extortion and aggravated assault. His bond was denied on Wednesday.

Police said Chambers broke into the residence just before 1:30 p.m. while two teenagers were home alone. One of the teens told police that Chambers came into an upstairs bedroom, took their cell phones and demanded to go to the master bedroom.

The teens told police that Chambers threatened to kill them if they talked to law enforcement.

The couple who owns the home provided police with a Ring video that allegedly shows Chambers breaking into a side door with a crowbar. He got away with $19,000 in cash, a student ID and a fake Rolex.

Police said city cameras captured Chambers before and after the burglary as a passenger in a white GMC pickup truck.

This was not the only crime Chambers is accused of. Verona Police Chief Tom Dessell told KDKA that on Nov. 28, a group of masked men tried to steal a vehicle's registration plate on Second Street. Police said a video shows Chambers and two others trying to steal the plate from a Ford pickup truck. Police said the group later left the area in a white GMC pickup truck.

On Dec. 1, police said four juveniles tried to steal a PNC ATM from a Cheswick Sheetz. Investigators don't believe Chambers was there, but the GMC pickup truck was. The next day, Chambers was arrested as he returned the vehicle to an Enterprise in Verona.

Pittsburgh police say Chambers is also a suspect in multiple felony cases between August and November that officers are investigating.