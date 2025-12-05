Police search for Pittsburgh home invasion suspect

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police are asking for the public's help as they search for a man who robbed a family home in Squirrel Hill and threatened teenagers there.

The home invasion and robbery took place on Nov. 29 at a home on Beechwood Boulevard, police said. Law enforcement released a picture of the man and is asking anyone who can identify him to call Zone 4.

The man broke into the home while two teenagers were inside, police said. The man took a "large sum" of cash, as well as the school ID of one of the teenagers, police said.

Now with knowledge of the teen's name, address, and school they attend, police say the man then threatened to harm the teens if they told police what happened.

"That's the most disturbing part of the whole story," said Chuck Gordon, who lives on the same block where the robbery took place. "It's the fact that somebody broke in, in daylight, and threatened a teenage kid. That's scary."

Police say the man was described as 6 feet tall and 220 pounds with blue eyes.

Eric Greenfield, another neighbor, said any sort of criminal activity in the neighborhood is rare.

"Do I feel safe here? Absolutely. Do I think it would happen again? Probably not," he said.

Greenfield added it's important everyone remains vigilant and keeps their doors locked.

"If he breaks open the door, he breaks open the door, right? I hope I have an alarm and I have cameras, which I do. So that's what happened here. And unfortunately, he got in. But thank God nobody was hurt," Greenfield said.