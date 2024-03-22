Pittsburgh has a chance for rain on Friday and the best chance comes overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Don't worry if you forgot the umbrella at the house today - the rain chance through sundown will be low with our best chances for rain coming in the overnight hours tonight.

Rain totals have gone up over the past 24 hours for Pittsburgh. I'm not surprised with the set-up that we have that rain totals have gone up.

Yesterday's totals were coming in at less than a fifth of an inch. Model data is now showing Pittsburgh seeing at least a half-inch of rain. The odd thing for me is that a lot of model data is showing Pittsburgh seeing more rain than the Laurel Highlands and surrounding areas. While this may prove to be correct, looking at data I feel the further east you are the higher the rain total will likely be for you. I'd say places like Somerset & Bedford Counties have a good shot at seeing rain totals close to an inch.

Expected rain totals in our area KDKA Weather Center

We will see.

While you wait for rain, a big chunk of the day will be dry and even pleasant. Morning lows are chilly, but we will warm up quickly. The skies will be clear this morning. I have noon temperatures in the mid-40s. Skies will be partly cloudy for the afternoon.

I can't rule out an isolated rain shower as well. We should be in the low 50s by 2 p.m. and should hit a high of around 57° this afternoon. There will be a widespread when it comes to highs today.

Places north of I-80 will see their highs again in the 40s with highs potentially hitting the 60-degree mark south of I-70.

High temperatures expected today KDKA Weather Center

Yesterday was the first time this month that model data wasn't pumping out any snow over the upcoming half month. We aren't done with snow just yet and some would argue that we never really got going with snow.

For the season, we have seen 16.3" of snow. That's 25.4" of snow behind our seasonal pace. Our 30-year average snow total through today is 41.7".

Now don't get me wrong, I am very aware that we may not be done with snow just yet. Pittsburgh is no stranger to late-season snowfall. There are more than fifty occurrences of accumulating snow that have occurred after today's date. Many of these happened in April.

As it stands right now though this year has been just as big of a snow bust as last year where we had 17.6" of snow through the 21st of March.

That 17.6" of snow was where we finished last season.

7-day forecast: March 22, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

